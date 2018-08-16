Plainville Medical Office Building Sold for $5.5M

August 16, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-08-16 at 10.45.13 AM

A 27,685-square-foot medical office building has sold in Plainville, according to the Hartford Business Journal. The building is a part of a cluster of health care-oriented properties, including Hartford HealthCare Medical Arts Building and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.  

Atkins Cos. purchased the property from Tomasso Brothers Inc., with Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP as the exclusive broker. The building at 440 New Britain Ave. is home to lead tenants Hartford Healthcare and Central Connecticut Endoscopy’s surgery center.  

Related articles:


Tags: , , , , , , , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Plainville Medical Office Building Sold for $5.5M

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Commercial & Industrial Industrial Building Sold in West Hartford
Banking & Lending Goldman Shareholders Can Again Pursue Class Action…
0