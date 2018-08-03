Park St. Demolition Finished, Displaced Residents Return Home

August 3, 2018

The privately owned vacant building at 769-777 Park St. has been fully demolished and is no longer a potential danger to nearby residents.  

Last week, the upper floors of the 100-year-old building had partially collapsed, and demolition of the building began. Families and residents from seven buildings near the area were evacuated and have been staying in a hotel during the construction. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement that families should be able to return to their homes this week. Roads surrounding the building will also be opened.  

The land at 769-777 Park St. will now be fenced off and assessed for environmental hazards, Bronin said in a statement.  

Related articles:


Tags: , , , ,


Commercial & Industrial

Park St. Demolition Finished, Displaced Residents Return Home

by The Commercial Record time to read: <1 min
Banking & Lending United Bank Parent’s Profits Slow Slightly a…
Banking & Lending SS&C Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
0