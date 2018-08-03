Park St. Demolition Finished, Displaced Residents Return Home

The privately owned vacant building at 769-777 Park St. has been fully demolished and is no longer a potential danger to nearby residents.

Last week, the upper floors of the 100-year-old building had partially collapsed, and demolition of the building began. Families and residents from seven buildings near the area were evacuated and have been staying in a hotel during the construction. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement that families should be able to return to their homes this week. Roads surrounding the building will also be opened.

The land at 769-777 Park St. will now be fenced off and assessed for environmental hazards, Bronin said in a statement.

Tags: Demolition, evacuation, Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin, Park St.