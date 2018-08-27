Papa John’s Taps Investment Banks Amid Pressure from Founder

Papa John’s International Inc., the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company, has hired Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Ltd. to help find ways to stabilize the restaurant chain, which has come under pressure from its founder John Schnatter, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of Papa John’s, resigned as chairman in July following reports that he had used a racial slur on a media training conference call. He is trying to regain control of the company, which has adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off any potential hostile takeover bid. The banks are at still at the early stage of working with Papa John’s to assess its options, and there is no wider exploration of strategic alternatives or sale process currently underway, the sources said.

The pizza chain has attracted some takeover interest from other companies and private equity firms following Schnatter’s departure, and the banks will assist the company if there is an acquisition offer to consider in the future, one of the sources added. The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Papa John’s, Lazard and BofA declined to comment. Schnatter could be not immediately be reached for comment.

Papa John’s shares jumped as much as 5.5 percent to $45.07 on the news, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.4 billion.

