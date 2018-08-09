North Haven Property Sold for Kitchen Design Showroom

A 5,724-square-foot commercial property in North Haven has been sold to home furnishings company for the future location of a new showroom.

Kitchen Advantage LLC plans to relocate to 276-278 State St. after buying the property for $642,000.

Vacant at the time of the sale, the property is located on a 0.6-acre corner lot near the Route 40 connector ramp.

Stephen Press of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services represented the seller, 278 State Street LLC. Gary G. Bookor & Assoc. represented the buyer.

North Haven-based Kitchen Advantage opened in 2008 and is currently located at 344 Washington Ave. in North Haven.

Tags: Kitchen Advantage, Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services