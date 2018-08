Golden Seasons LLC has sold a facility in North Haven for $990,000 to EPC Development LLC. EPC Development plans to redevelop the 2,000-square-foot facility with office space, retail space and over 9,800 square feet of industrial space.

The facility is on .98 acres and is located at 585 Washington Ave. Phil Barber of Pearce Real Estate represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

Tags: EPC Development, Golden Seasons LLC, North Haven, Pearce Real Estate