Musk Says Silver Lake, Goldman Advising on Taking Tesla Private

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that he was working with buyout firm Silver Lake and investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as financial advisers on his plan to take the U.S. electric car maker private.

The announcement represents the latest effort by Musk to add credibility to his proposed $72 billion deal for Tesla, following his tweet last week that funding for it was “secured.” That earlier tweet has triggered investor lawsuits as well as an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into the accuracy of his statement.

Musk also posted in a blog post on Monday his most detailed vision yet into how a Tesla take-private deal could work, but shares in the car maker ended flat, indicating investor skepticism over its feasibility.

A source familiar with the matter said Silver Lake was offering its assistance to Musk in his exploration of a deal without compensation and had not been hired as a financial adviser in an official capacity. The firm is known for putting together leveraged buyouts in the technology sector rather than providing investment banking advice.

Moreover, Silver Lake, which contributed $1.4 billion in equity to Michael Dell’s deal in 2013 to take the eponymous U.S. computer maker private, is not currently discussing participating in the potential Tesla deal as an investor, the source added. Silver Lake and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Musk shocked markets last week with the tweeted announcement that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 a share. Tesla shares ended trading on Monday at $356.41.

Musk said earlier on Monday that the manager of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had voiced support for the company going private several times, including as recently as two weeks ago, but also said that talks continue with the fund and other investors.

“I left the July 31 meeting (with the Saudi fund) with no question that a deal with the Saudi sovereign fund could be closed, and that it was just a matter of getting the process moving,” Musk said. “This is why I referred to ‘funding secured’ in the August 7 announcement.”

