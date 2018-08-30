Morgan Stanley Tops M&A Financial Adviser League Table for Financial Services Deals

Morgan Stanley has topped the latest M&A league table of the top 10 financial advisers for the financial services industry for the second quarter of 2018, according to data compiled by analytics company GlobalData.

The bank lead the competition by value with 10 deals worth $44.4 billion in Q2 2018, followed by JP Morgan with eight deals worth $27 billion and Citi with 10 deals valued at $25.5 billion.

GlobalData compiles the league table using its own tracking data of all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity globally.

According to the company, advising on the industry’s top three high-value deals during the quarter helped Morgan Stanley to achieve the top spot.

The top three deals registered in the financial services industry during Q2 2018 were Capital One’s sale of $17 billion worth of mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Ant Financial’s $14 billion series C fundraising and Barclays Bank’s proposed acquisition of Bradford & Bingley’s $7.4 billion worth of assets.

In volume terms, Sandler O’Neill achieved the top position with 22 deals to its credit during the quarter, followed by Goldman Sachs with 13 deals. These two firms were ranked ninth and eighth by value, respectively.