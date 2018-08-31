Merrill Lynch Does About Face on Fiduciary-Era Policy

Bank of America Corp.’s wealth management arm Merrill Lynch said on Thursday it is reintroducing commissions for its retirement accounts, reversing a policy put in place to comply with Obama-era regulation.

Merrill Lynch, along with JPMorgan Chase & Co., effectively banned brokerage retirement accounts last June and began moving clients into advisory accounts to prepare for the U.S. Department of Labor’s so-called fiduciary rule meant to curb conflicts of interests for financial advisers.

The fiduciary rule was overturned in March by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. At that time, Merrill executives said the firm would keep the policy in place to serve the best interests of its clients.

The company is now reversing that policy and expects to add a brokerage option back to individual retirement accounts by Oct. 1.

Advisers may have also felt limited by the policy, according to Frank LaRosa, CEO of recruiting firm Elite Consulting Partners.

When the policy was implemented Merrill Lynch, which manages $2.3 trillion of client assets, had roughly $150 billion of individual retirement accounts in brokerage format.

Wealth management firms tend to prefer fee-based accounts over commissions because the revenue is more predictable and easier to budget for, LaRosa said. Fees are usually set based on asset levels while commissions swing based on trading volume and market conditions.

Shortly after the Department of Labor’s rule was overturned, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed a replacement rule that would require brokers to act in the best interest of clients when making investment recommendations for all types of accounts.

