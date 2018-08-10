Litchfield County Commercial Realtors Affiliate with Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT

Litchfield County Commercial, based in Danbury, has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT. This affiliation will combine their real estate services to metro areas of Connecticut and New York for NRT.

Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT provides real estate services through affiliations with about 200 companies in 21 states and internationally.

“We’re excited to expand our commercial real estate services in Connecticut,” Scott Cooney, vice president and brokerage manager at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Danbury sales office, said in a statement. “Our commercial group will continue to expand our services to commercial real estate clients in Connecticut and Westchester [County]. Our commercial expertise and reach will continue to serve exceptionally our regions business needs.”

