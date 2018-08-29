Lighting and Gas Companies Grant $2K to Homes for the Brave

United Illuminating of New Haven and Southern Connecticut Gas of East Hartford have donated $2,500 to Bridgeport nonprofit Homes for the Brave. Homes for the Brave will use the grant to upgrade security systems in a housing facility where veterans are transitioning out of homelessness.

The 15-bed transitional housing facility for women in Bridgeport will get new security cameras, as well as other upgrades to prevent theft and ensure the wellbeing of the residents. The facility, along with others in the state, provides food, housing and vocational and life-skills training.

Tags: donation, Homes for the Brave, nonprofit, Southern Connecticut Gas Co., United Illuminating Co.