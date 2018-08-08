Key Private Bank Adds Three New Hires to Hartford Team

Daryl L. Gordon, Luciano Verdura Jr. and Carlos Salmon have joined the Hartford office of Key Private Bank. Key Private Bank added these new hires to expand its resources and wealth management support to clients in northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts, the bank said in a statement.

Gordon’s new role is fiduciary strategist, Verdura is the new senior relationship manager and Salmon is a wealth advisor. Gordon previously worked at U.S. Trust Bank of America in private wealth management. Verdura has worked for many companies in client advisory and management, such as U.S. Trust, Citizens Bank, Santander Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase. Salmon previously was an advisor on Merrill Lynch’s wealth management team in Springfield, Massachusetts.

