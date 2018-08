Pump Properties LLC has purchased three industrial condominiums in Manchester.

The units are located at 130 Utopia Road, and the company purchased units six, seven and eight, totaling 8,000 square feet.

The sale price was $405,000. Sentry Commercial brokered the transaction for the seller, Utopia Realty LLC, and the buyer.

Tags: condos, Manchester, Pump Properties LLC, Sentry Commercial, Utopia Realty LLC