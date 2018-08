An industrial facility in West Hartford has sold for $495,000 to South Meadows No. 9 LLC and Maffe Investments LLC.

The 10,365-square-foot building is located at 11 Sherman St. and sits on 0.73 acres.

Sentry Commercial represented the seller, 11 Sherman Street LLC. Colliers International represented the buyers in the transaction.

