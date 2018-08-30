Freddie Mac: Mortgage Rates Tick Up

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage barely inched up this week, continuing the summer trend of essentially being flat, Freddie Mac reports.

While sales and price growth have softened these last few months, this leveling of rates may be helping more buyers reach the market. Purchase mortgage applications this week were once again modestly above year ago levels.

Heading into the fall, the recent slowdown in price appreciation in several markets is good news for the many prospective buyers who were priced out earlier this year. However, despite the economy in the second quarter expanding at its fastest rate in nearly four years, Freddie Mac is still expecting only a slight increase (0.2 percent) in total home sales in 2018 (6.14 million) compared to last year (6.12 million).

Given the strength of the economy, it is possible for home sales to pick up even more before year’s end. The key factor will be if affordably-priced inventory increases enough to continue this recent trend of cooling price appreciation.

