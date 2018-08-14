Eagle Point: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Eagle Point Credit Co. on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 34 cents per share.

The management investment company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period.

Eagle Point shares have declined 2 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.

