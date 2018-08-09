Enforcement Actions Week of Aug. 3: CT Department of Banking

The Connecticut Department of Banking has issued the following enforcement actions for the week of Aug. 3:

Amerifund Home Mortgage

On July 23, Banking Commissioner Jorge L. Perez entered into a consent order with Amerifund Home Mortgage LLC. The consent order was based on an investigation by the consumer credit division. As a result of such investigation, the commissioner alleged that Amerifund failed to file with the nationwide multistate licensing system and register a change of address of its main office at least 30 calendar days prior to such change and, in connection with such address change, failed to provide a bond rider or endorsement, or addendum, as applicable, to the surety bond on file with the commissioner, in violation of Section 36a-490(b) of the 2018 supplement to the general statutes. As part of the consent order, Amerifund paid $500 as a civil penalty.

Christopher Sakelarakis

On July 31, Banking Commissioner Jorge L. Perez issued an order to cease and desist, order to make restitution and notice of intent to fine Christopher Sakelarakis of 500 West Ave. in Norwalk. The action alleged that in October 2017, a Connecticut investor gave respondent Sakelarakis $60,000 to invest in stocks, options and other financial instruments at Sakelarakis’ discretion; that the investor would pay Sakelarakis a 10 percent commission based on net profits realized and that, rather than investing all of the investor’s funds, respondent Sakelarakis applied a portion to pay for Sakelarakis’ personal expenses. The action further alleged that the investment arrangement constituted a security which was not registered under Section 36b-16 of the Connecticut Uniform Securities Act, and that respondent Sakelarakis violated the antifraud provisions in Section 36b-4(a) of the Act. Respondent Sakelarakis was afforded an opportunity to request a hearing on the allegations.

Endeavor Management Solutions, LLC and James Ward Doyle

On July 31, Banking Commissioner Jorge L. Perez ordered two $100,000 fines against Endeavor Management Solutions, an executive search and management consulting company and its Senior Managing Director James Ward Doyle.

Endeavor Management Solutions and Doyle had been corespondents in a May 21, 2018, order to cease and desist, order to make restitution, notice of intent to fine and notice of right to hearing. The May 21 action alleged that in 2017, a Connecticut investor invested $30,000 with Endeavor Management Solutions LLC pursuant to a letter of agreement that guaranteed a 10 percent rate of return and that the letter agreement was not registered under the Connecticut Uniform Securities Act.

The respondents violated the antifraud provisions in section 36b-4(a) of the act by failing to disclose to the investor the basis for their ability to pay a guaranteed return of 10 percent and what Endeavor Management Solutions did to generate the return.

The security was not registered under Connecticut’s securities law and prior to the investment, the state of Maine had entered a cease and desist order, imposition of civil fines and order of restitution against respondents based on a similar factual scenario.

Since Endeavor Management Solutions, LLC and Doyle failed to request a hearing on the order to cease and desist and the order to make restitution, those orders had become permanent as to each of them on June 9, 2018 and July 6, 2018, respectively.

Tags: Connecticut Department of Banking, Enforcement Actions