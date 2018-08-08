Connecticut Bank Robber Sentenced to Nearly 9 Years in Prison

A former resident of Bridgeport and Stratford was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Hartford to 107 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for robbing five Connecticut banks between November 2016 and June 2017.

According to the court, Bryce Alexander Laister, 26, robbed the Webster Bank at 314 Merwin Avenue in Milford on Nov. 30, 2016; the Key Bank at 133 East Main Street in Plainville on April 7, 2017; the Key Bank at 1328 Boston Post Road in Westbrook on May 5, 2017; the People’s United Bank located inside the Stop and Shop at 898 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton on May 30, 2017 and the People’s United Bank located inside the Stop and Shop at 112 Amity Road in New Haven on June 10, 2017.

During the Shelton robbery, Laister brandished a pistol, and during the Plainville and Westbrook robberies, Laister threatened to kill or shoot bank employees if they did not comply with his demands.

Laister was located and arrested in Stratford on June 15, 2017, after he engaged in a two-hour standoff with local and federal law enforcement officers. At the time of his arrest, Laister possessed a .380 caliber pistol and a magazine loaded with two bullets. A subsequent search of one of Laister’s vehicles revealed clothing he wore during the robbery on June 10, a makeup kit he used to disguise his features and a Stop and Shop circular.

Laister was ordered to make restitution of $25,279 to the victim banks. Laister has been detained since his arrest. He plead guilty to one count of armed bank robbery on Feb. 22, 2018, . Laister’s criminal history includes felony convictions for narcotics, larceny and burglary offenses.

