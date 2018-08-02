Cigna: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Cigna Corp. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $806 million.

The Bloomfield-based company said it had net income of $3.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $3.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.33 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $11.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.5 billion, also topping forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.09 billion.

