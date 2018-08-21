Churches Say Contractor Took Deposits for Incomplete Work

Multiple churches in Connecticut and Massachusetts said they paid a contractor thousands of dollars for work that he never completed.

The Advocate reports that the churches allege Marcus McClellan, owner of Trumbull Restoration in Plainville, stole their deposits.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Stamford filed a police complaint alleging it paid McClellan a $7,400 deposit for work on the church’s 126-year-old roof, but he never completed the work.

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Chicopee, Massachusetts, said it paid McClellan $10,000 for repairs ahead of the church’s 100th anniversary in May.

The Rev. Ephraim Peters said it was “heartbreaking” when he never finished the repairs.

Stamford police said they are investigating the complaint filed by St. John’s.

McClellan denied the allegations and said he will “credit” the churches.

