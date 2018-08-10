Booking Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press | August 10, 2018

Booking Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $977.4 million. 

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk-based company said it had profit of $20.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $20.67 per share. 

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $17.44 per share. 

The online booking service posted revenue of $3.54 billion in the period, which also beat forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.44 billion. 

For the current quarter ending in October, Booking Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from $36.70 to $37.70. 

Booking Holdings shares have risen 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly in the last 12 months. 

Related articles:


Tags: , , , ,


Banking & Lending

Booking Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

by The Associated Press time to read: <1 min
Commercial & Industrial Native American Fort, Artifacts Found at Construct…
Banking & Lending Connecticut Water Service: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
0