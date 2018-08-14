BOND Adds Seven New Hires to New Haven Expansion

Boston building and construction firm BOND has expanded its New Haven office with seven new hires to support clients in education, healthcare and district energy markets in Connecticut. This comes after the successful completion of two large projects at University of Connecticut and Yale University.

Tim Peer joins as vice president of district energy, with over 25 years of experience in heating, cooling and microgrid projects.

John Turner joins as project executive of district energy and building division. Turner has over 24 years of diverse experience in utilities construction, project management, manufacturing, design, operations, maintenance and more.

Mark Rollins joins as project superintendent, with management experience in health care and energy projects.

Lee Ann Sullivan joins as senior estimator, with experience in estimating and preconstruction services within the industries of health care, pharmaceutical, education, infrastructure and commercial.

Eric Fontaine joins as superintendent, with over 10 years of experience supervising complex projects within the education industry.

Kevin McConnell joins as project manager, with 13 years of experience in managing construction projects in higher-education, laboratories, corporate interiors and transportation facilities.

Dale Burr changes roles in BOND to senior project manager; he joined the company in 2015 with over 30 years of construction management experience.

