United Financial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

United Financial Bancorp Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $15.6 million.

The bank, based in Hartford said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The holding company for United Bank posted revenue of $75.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56.5 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

United Financial shares have fallen slightly more than one percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.39, an increase of one percent in the last 12 months.

