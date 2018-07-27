State Pursues Development of Land Surrounding Dunkin’ Donuts Park

The city of Hartford is pursuing the development of parcels surrounding Dunkin’ Donuts Park with RMS Cos. of Stanford. This move would bring momentum to the development of the Downtown North area, and would hopefully drive community and economic development, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement.

The city issued a request for proposals last year for city-owned properties around the park, and by the end of the request window earlier this year RMS was the only bidder. The city has reviewed the proposal, but no development deal has been finalized. Neither RMS or the city of Hartford has released plans on what they will do with the parcels, other than encourage private market growth.

