State Joins Lawsuit to Protect Taxpayers from Cut in State and Local Tax Deduction

Connecticut joins a lawsuit to protect the state’s taxpayers from a drastic cut of the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, argues that the new SALT cap was enacted to target Connecticut and similarly situated states, that it interferes with states’ rights to make their own fiscal decisions and that it will disproportionately harm taxpayers in these states, Gov. Dannel Malloy and Attorney General George Jepsen said in a statement.

The 2017 federal tax cut reduced the deduction by capping it $10,000, causing Connecticut taxpayers to lose an estimated $10.3 billion in SALT deductions in 2018. It will also increase the state’s taxpayers’ federal income tax liability by about $2.8 billion in 2018, Malloy and Jepsen noted in a statement. The cap could drive down home process, spending and business sales and slow the growth of Connecticut’s economy.

The lawsuit was led by New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood and includes the states of Maryland and New Jersey in addition to Connecticut.

Tags: Gov. Dannel Malloy, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York