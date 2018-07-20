State Insurance Department Reports on Health Insurance Rate Filings for 2019

The Connecticut Insurance Department has received 14 rate filings from 10 health insurers for plans both on and off the state-sponsored exchange. They will be marketed to individual and small group markets, according to a statement made my insurance commissioner Katherine L. Wade.

“On average, the proposed increases are lower than last year, but rising medical costs continue to be the key drivers of health insurance premium rate increase requests,” Wade said in a statement. “Of concern, however, is the ongoing uncertainty in Washington that threatens to destabilize the health insurance markets, particularly for individuals. The Department is pressing for clarity and guidance from the federal government so that we can finalize the rates for 2019.”

