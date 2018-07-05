Seven Stars Cloud Group Moves to West Hartford

A fintech company will establish its headquarters in UConn’s former campus in West Hartford and will receive a $10 million grant for capital renovations.

The project, “Chain Valley,” is expected to cost $283 million and create 330 jobs over the next five years.

“Thanks to our best-in-the-nation workforce, high-quality education system and forward-looking vision, Connecticut has the potential to be a hub for investment in fintech and other high-tech industries,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement. “SSC’s commitment to our state shows that our strategy for recruiting and retaining cutting-edge employers is working. When companies like SSC decide to locate and grow here, combined with unprecedented investments in making our communities more livable and walkable, it makes Connecticut a more attractive place to live and work. Today’s announcement is a major economic milestone for the entire Hartford region.”

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. is a global fintech company focused in using artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to manipulate traditional financial assets into digital ones.

The Department of Economic and Community Development is loaning $10 million to the project for capital renovations to the site’s existing structures through Malloy’s First Five Plus program. The loan may be forgiven if job targets are reached.

