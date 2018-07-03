Projected Connecticut Deficit Shrinks by $120M

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is predicting the last fiscal year has ended with a lower than anticipated deficit.

In his monthly report to the governor released Monday, Lembo estimated the fiscal year ended with a $594.5 million deficit. Last month, Lembo predicted Connecticut was on track to end the fiscal year June 30 with a $721 million deficit. The new fiscal year began Sunday.

Lembo attributes the decrease to a combination of lower spending by state agencies and a net improvement in revenues, including a one-time personal income tax windfall.

Lembo noted in his report that Connecticut continues to lag behind the nation’s economic recovery from the recession. The state has recovered 81 percent of its overall jobs lost, but the wages attached to those new jobs are weaker.

