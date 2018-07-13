People’s United Named a Top Regional Bank by Kiplinger

Bridgeport-based People’s United Bank has been ranked as one of the top regional banks in the country.

That’s according to a recent study by Kiplinger, which enlisted the help of Informa Research Services to provide data on deposit accounts from several dozen institutions. The study concentrated mostly on how well the banks deliver low fees and balance minimum investments and high rates.

Banks that minimize penalties for customers who overdraw their accounts, for example, got extra credit. The study also looked at how the banks handle customers’ credit reports and other pieces of personal profiles, incorporating free identity-theft monitoring services for customers into the rankings.

Although they may have a smaller reach than big national banks, regional banks are large enough to offer considerable resources for their customers and may have a stronger focus on investing in their communities than large national banks.

The nearly $44 billion asset People’s United Bank (not including its recent acquisition of First Connecticut Bancorp) now has locations in six northeastern states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.

