New Lease to Be Training Facility in Old Saybrook

July 13, 2018
Renzo Gracie Shoreline Academy will lease a 3,133-square-foot facility in Old Saybrook to train children and adults in Brazilian jujitsu. 

Academy owner Andrew Papadopoulas was represented by Joel Galvin of H. Pearce Co. Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group represented the landlord, Mill Rock Leasing LLC, in the five-year lease transaction at 139 Mill Rock Rd., East, Old Saybrook. 

The space, the front unit of the building in Old Saybrook Business Park, will be renovated and completed by September, Papadopoulas said in a statement.  

