KPMG Adds 110 Jobs in New Stamford Office

The U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP signed a long-term lease and plans to renovate space for a new office in Stamford. The office would create 110 jobs over the next five years, Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement.

The new KPMG office will be located at 677 Washington Boulevard, the former UBS building. Renovations should be done by next spring.

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development supported the business expansion with a $3 million grant in arrears for leasehold improvements, equipment and other project-related costs.

