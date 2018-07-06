Jackson Laboratory’s Debt Forgiven by State

Connecticut Innovations’ board of directors voted to forgive The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine’s loan balance of almost $165.9 million on its research facility in Farmington. The loan was used to construct, fit out and equip the facility, according to Hartford Business Journal.

The facility, which opened in 2014, is one of the largest investments in bioscience and research in the state. The state also pledged an additional $99 million in research and development grants.

The loan forgiveness with the Connecticut Innovations board came with a deal for Jackson Laboratory to fulfill 300 sustaining and full-time positions, as well as incentivize the company to build another facility in UConn’s health campus. The laboratory has until 2022 to meet hiring and other targets, according a statement by administrators of the state’s bioscience fund.

The company still has about $26 million left in forgivable loans.

