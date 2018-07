David M. Plante Interior Design has leased 1,225 square feet in Old Saybrook Business Park at 139 Mill Rock Road, East. This national interior designer will use the space as an office as well as storage for antiques and pieces his clients can purchase.

The landlord is Mill Rock Leasing LLC. Kevin Geenty of the Geenty Group represented both parties in the transaction.

Tags: Old Saybrook, Old Saybrook Business Park