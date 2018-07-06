Historic Colt Park Receives Funding for Renovations

A combination of federal, state and local grants will fund renovations to Colt Park on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has received a $750,000 federal grant from the U.S. National Park Service that it will combine with a $450,000 state grant and a $300,000 local grant from the city of Hartford for the renovations. These funds will be used to update Roberto Clemente baseball field, the north walkway access to fields, play areas, the soccer pavilion and complete the loop road of the park. Two new softball fields and basketball courts will be added as well.

“This is great news for the city of Hartford and the Sheldon/Charter Oak neighborhood that will improve access to recreational opportunities for city residents and will serve to enhance the community and the neighboring Coltsville National Historical Park,” U.S. Rep. John B. Larson said in a statement.

