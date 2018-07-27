The Hartford: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $582 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hartford-based company said it had net income of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The insurance and financial services company posted revenue of $4.79 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.74 billion.

The Hartford shares have decreased 5.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $53.21, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

