Gov. Malloy Orders Study of Electronic Tolling

Gov. Dannel Malloy has signed an executive order telling state agencies to assess a new funding plan for Connecticut’s transportation system. This plan would help reduce taxes of the sale of gasoline and help ensure that out of state drivers contribute their “fair share” to operation and maintenance of the state’s highways, Malloy said in a statement.

The order directs the Department of Transportation to asses tolling monitoring and charges on major highways and roadways, explore ways to provide discounts and other credit to state residents while ensuring out-of-state drivers contribute, explore plans to reduce motor vehicles taxes and study environmental impacts of electronic tolling systems.

The state bond commission will vote during its July 25 meeting to approve a $10 million allocation to fund the assessment.

