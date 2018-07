Elizabeth DeMarkey, Stephen Gniadek and Jenelsy Lopez received the Richard E. Taber Citizenship Award scholarships from First County Bank. The annual award is given to high school students in Fairfield County who demonstrate good citizenship at school, home and the community.

The award is named after former chairman and CEO of First County Bank, Richard E. Taber. Each student will receive $5,000 and will all head to college in the fall.

