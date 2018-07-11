The Connecticut River Clean-up Committee Receives $1.5M Grant

The Baker-Polito administration awarded a $1.5 million grant to the Connecticut River Clean-up Committee, administered by the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission. This grant will help improve water quality, reduce sewer overflows and wastewater discharges in Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke.

This is the fourth round of funding as a part of the C ommonwealth’s Captial Investment Plan, with $3 million already awarded to the Connecticut River Clean-up Committee .

The assistance to town waterways and rivers will include upgrades to sewer pumping stations, designs for sewage abatement facilities within the three communities and design and implementation of sewer separation projects that will greatly reduce discharges to the river.

Tags: Connecticut River Clean-up Committee