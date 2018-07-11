Connecticut Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine Reopens on July 14

state prison in the nation, Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine, will reopen on July 14 after being closed for nine years.

The oldest surviving state prison in the nation, Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine, will reopen on July 14 after being closed for nine years.

The prison site needed structural repairs before reopening the museum doors. It is a national historic landmark and state archaeological preserve.

