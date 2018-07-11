Connecticut Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine Reopens on July 14

July 11, 2018
The oldest surviving state prison in the nation, Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine, will reopen on July 14 after being closed for nine years. 
The prison site needed structural repairs before reopening the museum doors. It is a national historic landmark and state archaeological preserve.  
It is operated by the Connecticut Department of Economic Development’s Offices of Culture and Tourism and will be open for the 2018 season from July 14 through Oct. 29 on a limited schedule. 

