Bank Manager Charged with Embezzling $850K

A federal grand jury earlier this week indicted Stephen Carbonella, 59, of Hamden, for embezzling funds from Webster Bank Corp., where he was bank manager of the Orange branch office.

Carbonella entered a plea of not guilty and was released on a $200,000 bond.

According to the indictment and statements made in court, between approximately 2003 and 2017, Carbonella withdrew more than $850,000 from account holders’ certificate of deposit accounts at Webster Bank, without the knowledge or consent of the account holders, and used the embezzled funds for his own purposes. He also took steps to conceal his misconduct by forging signatures and falsifying documents.

The indictment charges Carbonella with one count of embezzlement by a bank officer or employee, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years.

