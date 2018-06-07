X-Ray Company Procures Stamford Building for $1.05M

A freestanding flex building in Stamford has sold for $1.045 million.

The 111 Research Drive property consists of a 10,216 square-foot building with one loading dock on 0.67 acres. The current tenant, Kubtec Digital X-Ray, purchased the property from 111 Research Drive Assoc. LLC.

Founded in 2005 in Milford, Kubtec Digital X-Ray, a registered trademark of KUB Technologies Inc. offers innovative tools in digital x-ray equipment for specimen radiography, low-dose imaging, scientific research, forensic analysis, non-destructive testing, irradiation and more.

Westport-based Vidal/Wettenstein represented Kubtec. Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, represented the seller.

Tags: Angel Commercial, KUB Technologies Inc., Kubtec Digital X-Ray, x-ray