Work Begins on Glastonbury Glen

The groundbreaking for a new 18-unit single- family housing development, Glastonbury Glen, was held Wednesday afternoon. Off Orchard St. in Glastonbury, the development is on 15.5 acres and over 60 percent of the land is being preserved as open space.

T&M Building Co. Inc. held the groundbreaking on the site where they will begin construction on the development’s model home. This model home, called “Senator Farmhouse,” is 3047 square feet with four bedrooms, open floor plan, 8-foot island and other luxury housing options. Many other home styles will also be offered.

State Rep. Prasad Srinivasan said in a statement that this project was a “fine balance between open space on one hand and growth and development on another.”

