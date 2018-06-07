Woodbury Restaurant Resolves ADA Violation Complaint

The Good News Restaurant and Bar in Woodbury recently resolved allegations that the restaurant was not acting in compliance with the ADA act.

An individual with physical disabilities alleged that the restaurant did not meet the ADA’s requirements for accessibility. The restaurant is now in the process of making the changes required by the settlement agreement, including ensuring the availability of accessible parking, creating an accessible entrance and providing an accessible entry route to the new accessible entrance, constructing an accessible restroom, increasing accessible seating within the restaurant, bar and patio area, and ensuring that the route to the patio area is accessible. Good News will continue to make improvements over the next 18 months.

Tags: ADA Act, Good News Restaurant and Bar, renovations