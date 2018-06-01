William Raveis Acquires Heritage Properties

Family-owned firm William Raveis Real Estate has acquired Niantic-based Heritage Properties.

This acquisition means the combined firms obtain the number one market share in New London County, based on both 2017 closed volume and closed units, which is approximately 40 percent higher than the nearest competitor. Raveis will also acquire Heritage’s real estate training school, The Academy of Professional Education, in Niantic, where aspiring agents will learn from the best in the business.

“We are thrilled to welcome these talented Heritage agents led by co-owners Ann Carpenter, Bill Heenan and Mary Poola, who are reputable experts in their market and region, to our growing Raveis family,” Bill Raveis, CEO of William Raveis Real Estate, said in a statement. “This is a natural fit: our business cultures and philosophies are very much aligned. We are excited to work together and further build a real estate powerhouse in Connecticut.”

“We’re proud to join such a successful, outstanding team,” Mary Poola, one of the three co-owners of Heritage, said in a statement. “Our strong talent will be armed with the best-in-the-business marketing tools and technology that Raveis offers. The synergies with the Raveis family culture make this a compelling next step for our company.”

