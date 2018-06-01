William Pitt Sotheby Hires Husband and Wife Team for New Hartford Office

Scott Glenney has joined William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty and will be based in the newly opened Hartford regional brokerage.

With significant experience in client-based relationships, Glenney brings to the company extensive knowledge of Hartford County and beyond.

Most recently, Glenney was a full-time agent at Coldwell Banker for nearly four years, where he specialized in sales and rentals of residential properties throughout the Farmington Valley, West Hartford and Greater Hartford markets.

Working alongside Glenney will be his wife Kim Glenney, who joins the firm after a career with Cigna Healthcare and The Hartford.

Tags: Glenney, Hartford, William Pitt Sotheby