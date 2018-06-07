Two CT Banks Prepare to Add Branches; One Closes an Office

The First Bank of Greenwich and Hartford-based United Bank are preparing to add branches, while Farmington Bank is preparing to close a loan production office.

The Connecticut Department of Banking reports that it has approved a full-service branch for The First Bank of Greenwich, a roughly $344 million asset bank, in Port Chester, New York. This would be the bank’s first branch in New York; its two existing branches are in Greenwich, according to the FDIC.

The DOB has also received an application from United Bank for a full-service branch in Westford. The branch would be United’s first in the town and 55th branch overall, according to the FDIC.

Lastly, Farmington Bank has notified the DOB that it will close its loan production office in Branford on June 22.

Tags: branch activity, Connecticut Department of Banking, Farmington Bank, United Bank