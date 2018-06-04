Thamesport Marina Completes Grant Project

State officials recently celebrated the completion of a project providing transient dockage for larger recreational vessels at Thamesport Marina in New London.

The project, which used a $1.4 million grant from the Federal Boating Infrastructure Grant Program, is intended to encourage people to enjoy boating on the state’s waterways while stimulating tourism and economic development.

The new transient docking facility features a large 12-foot wide concrete floating dock with an integrated wave attenuator, making it a very stable platform for large transient recreational vessels to visit and enjoy the mouth of the Thames River for up to 15 days and nights per stay. The can host up to 54 recreational vessels at a time and has the capacity to host very large vessels, exceeding 100 feet or more in length. The marina also has gas and diesel, on-site pumpout facilities, an indoor/outdoor restaurant with water views, restrooms, showers and laundry. There are also three other restaurants located within walking distance of the docks.

