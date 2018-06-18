States Reach Settlement with Citibank for Manipulating LIBOR

Under a multistate settlement agreement, Citibank N.A. will pay $95 million in restitution to government and nonprofit entities for its manipulation of a benchmark interest rate in the lead up to and early days of the 2008 financial crisis.

Citi has agreed to pay a total of $100 million to resolve the 42-state multistate investigation. The state attorneys general alleged that Citi manipulated the London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR), and misrepresented the integrity of LIBOR at various times in 2008 and 2009. Most of the proceeds of the settlement will be directed as restitution to government and nonprofit entities with LIBOR-linked swaps and other investment contracts with Citi. Approximately $400,000 is going to Connecticut entities, the details of which are still being finalized.

Citi is the third of several LIBOR-setting banks under investigation by state attorneys general to resolve the claims against it. With the Citi settlement, the states have collected $420 million in payments from the three banks, almost all of which will be distributed to state and local government entities and nonprofits that have been harmed by the banks’ conduct.

After payment of restitution, the $5 million balance of the settlement funds will be used to pay costs and expenses of the investigation, which remains active and ongoing, and to administer the settlement fund. Citi has agreed to continue to cooperate with the states’ ongoing investigation.

The multistate working group of 42 states, led by the attorneys general of Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and New York, includes the attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Tags: Citi, Citibank, LIBOR, settlement