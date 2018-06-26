Stamford Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement Scheme

A Stamford woman pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme.

Candace Rispoli, 31, was employed by Lodestone Management Consultants, later known as Infosys Consulting. Rispoli worked for the company from her former home in East Haven, which she shared with her then-boyfriend, Michael Miano, beginning in approximately 2013.

In her capacity as a company employee, Rispoli had an American Express credit card to use to pay for travel, entertainment and other business expenses incurred by the company’s employees and potential employees.

Rispoli wrongfully charged more than $250,000 of her own and Miano’s personal expenses to the company’s American Express card from approximately 2013 until July 2016. Rispoli also wrongfully transferred more than $800,000 in funds from the company’s American Express card to PayPal and Venmo accounts controlled by Rispoli and Miano.

To conceal her scheme, Rispoli altered the company’s American Express account statements and created false billing summaries, which she emailed to the company’s accounting firm.

In pleading guilty, Rispoli has agreed to pay more than $1 million in restitution. She has been released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.

Miano, 31, of Branford, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud related to this scheme on Sept. 1, 2017. He awaits sentencing.

Tags: embezzlement, fraud, U.S. District Court