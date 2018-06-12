Southington Eatery to Make Renovations in Compliance with ADA Settlement

A Southington restaurant recently resolved allegations that the restaurant was not operating in compliance with the ADA Act.

Smokin’ with Chris is in the process of making the changes to its facility required by the settlement agreement, including creating accessible parking spaces, adding an accessible entry route and entrance to the restaurant, providing a ramp to the accessible entrance, constructing an accessible restroom and adding accessible seating in the dining, bar and patio areas. Smokin’ with Chris will continue to make improvements to its facility over the next year.

