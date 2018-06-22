SI Bank & Trust Awards $4K to Local Organizations

Savings Institute Bank & Trust employees recently raised money for local organizations through the bank’s Caring and Giving Program.

The donations totaled nearly $4,000 and went to local libraries, charities and shelters. Some of the organizations to receive donations included The Arc of Quinebaug Valley, Department of Human Services in Pawcatuck, Boys Town of New England and Jonnycake Centers of Westerly and South Kingstown.

“I’m proud to say that as we enter of the 18th year of the Caring and Giving Program, that we will be donating over $15,000 to worthy organizations in Rhode Island and Connecticut,” Bill Anderson, senior vice president and Caring and Giving Program chairperson, said in a statement. “It’s truly heartwarming to see our employees come together year after year to make an impact on the communities we serve.”

Tags: Caring and Giving Program, SI Bank & Trust, The Arc of Quinebaug Valley